Alec Baldwin Films Reality Show For First Time Since 'Rust' Case Dismissed

Alec Baldwin is rolling up his sleeves and getting back to work after his legal win in the "Rust" trial -- he's back in New York shooting his reality TV show, and cameras are rolling.

Check out these photos and video of Alec and his brood filming his upcoming TLC show, "The Baldwins" ... he's in full-on dad mode with his kids at a park in the Hamptons.

Alec's teaching one of his son's how to safely cut vegetables, while his wife Hilaria is supervising one of their daughters as she cooks up a meal on an outdoor grill.

It's the first time we've seen Alec filming the show since his involuntary manslaughter case was dismissed.

Remember, Alec landed the reality show in the middle of the "Rust" case ... the show follows AB, Hilaria and their 7 children, who range in age from 1 to 10 years old.

Not quite "Jon & Kate Plus 8," but what the Baldwins lack in head count, they make up for with genuine Hollywood star power. The show's slated to debut sometime next year.

There was a camera crew following Alec at the Santa Fe trial, but as we told you ... that was for a couple of documentaries about the case and NOT related to his TLC program.

