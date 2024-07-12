Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Alec Baldwin Filmed For 'Rust' Documentary During Trial, TLC Not Shooting

Alec Baldwin Filmed For 'Rust' Doc at Trial ... Not TLC Reality Show

alec baldwin court filming
Getty Composite

Alec Baldwin's never going to forget his manslaughter trial, because there's a filmmaker capturing his every move as part of a documentary about the "Rust" tragedy.

Ever since Alec touched down in Santa Fe, NM for his criminal trial in the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the "Rust" movie set, he's been shadowed by a woman with a video camera.

alec baldwin
Splash / Backgrid

While Alec's got an upcoming reality show about his family airing next year on TLC, our sources say the woman behind the camera is NOT part of that project.

In fact, we're told Alec's TLC reality series "The Baldwins" is not, at this point, scheduled to shoot anything during the trial.

Splash / Backgrid

Instead, the woman behind the camera appears to be working on one of the 2 dueling "Rust" documentaries in production.

She's not paparazzi, nor is she part of TV news crews there reporting on Alec's trial -- but she is an award-winning documentarian. We don't know which of the 2 docs she's working on, though.

WELCOME TO OUR HOME
TLC

When Alec's climbing the courthouse steps, she's right there with the camera ... when he's talking to his high-powered defense team outside court, she's there too ... recording every last detail.

INVESTIGATING THE INEXPLICABLE

The trial's being live streamed too ... so Alec's gotta be feeling like Rockwell (Google him Gen-Zers).

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later