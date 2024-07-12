Alec Baldwin Filmed For 'Rust' Documentary During Trial, TLC Not Shooting

Alec Baldwin's never going to forget his manslaughter trial, because there's a filmmaker capturing his every move as part of a documentary about the "Rust" tragedy.

Ever since Alec touched down in Santa Fe, NM for his criminal trial in the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the "Rust" movie set, he's been shadowed by a woman with a video camera.

While Alec's got an upcoming reality show about his family airing next year on TLC, our sources say the woman behind the camera is NOT part of that project.

In fact, we're told Alec's TLC reality series "The Baldwins" is not, at this point, scheduled to shoot anything during the trial.

Instead, the woman behind the camera appears to be working on one of the 2 dueling "Rust" documentaries in production.

She's not paparazzi, nor is she part of TV news crews there reporting on Alec's trial -- but she is an award-winning documentarian. We don't know which of the 2 docs she's working on, though.

When Alec's climbing the courthouse steps, she's right there with the camera ... when he's talking to his high-powered defense team outside court, she's there too ... recording every last detail.

