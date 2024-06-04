Alec Baldwin Getting Reality Show with Wife & 7 Kids Amid 'Rust' Trial

Alec Baldwin is about to head to reality TV -- this while he's also about to head to court and face manslaughter charges, which could land him in prison ... talk about bizarre timing, huh?

The actor and his family -- including wife Hilaria Baldwin and their 7 children -- are starring in a new series called "The Baldwins" that'll be airing on TLC sometime in 2025 ... something they all just announced together with a splashy new promo and sizzle reel.

The clip that Alec and Hilaria (and TLC) posted together shows a snapshot of their family life -- which looks sweet, fun and goofy ... and they play it up with a ton of humor and charm.

Their 7 minor children -- all of whom range in age 1 to 10 -- are also featured in the promo, and they're running around acting like little kids ... putting their interesting family dynamic center stage, which we suppose will make for good TV. TLC certainly thinks so.

Of course, the elephant in the room here is the fact that Alec is literally about to stand trial for a very serious charge in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins, and it's coming soon.

He's supposed to show up in a New Mexico courthouse for the start of his trial in July -- and even in the months leading up to it, he's been going back and forth with prosecutors over witness lists and other logistics of the trial ... not to mention trying to get the case tossed.

He's been unsuccessful so far, and if he ends up getting convicted in this trial -- he could do some time behind bars. That might also mean he'll miss the premiere of his show.