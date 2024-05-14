'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Appeals Manslaughter Conviction

"Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is officially trying to overturn her conviction … having now filed an appeal in court, this after getting the book thrown at her in her trial.

In new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Gutierrez-Reed's lawyers filed Monday to appeal her involuntary manslaughter conviction in the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins -- for which she received 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Her legal team also filed to appeal the denial of her pretrial motions ... which included a motion to dismiss the charges on multiple grounds.

HGR tried to have her case thrown out after claiming prosecutor Kari Morrissey had handed over hundreds of messages between HGR and her attorney to a key witness -- but she got shut down.

Following Hannah's conviction and sentencing earlier this year, her lawyer made it clear they planned to appeal ... requesting their client be released pending the outcome of the appeal.

Their motion noted ... "Ms. Gutierrez Reed is requesting to be released while she appeals, as if her appeal is successful, she will have served most or all of her sentence anyway, rendering a large part of the appeal meaningless." A judge has yet to rule on that.

While Gutierrez-Reed was the first person to stand trial for the death of the "Rust" cinematographer, she won't be the last ... Alec Baldwin is set to stand trial this July.

Remember, Hutchins was killed by a live round of ammunition fired from a gun held by Baldwin. "Rust" director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting.