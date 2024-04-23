Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Alec Baldwin Clashes With Anti-Israel Protester In NYC Coffee Shop

Alec Baldwin got into a dust-up with an anti-Israel protester in NYC ... smacking away her cell phone after he was provoked by her.

The actor was talking on his mobile phone inside a Manhattan coffee shop when a pro-Palestine agitator started video recording him with her own phone while clearly trying to get his goat.

Check out the footage posted to X Monday night ... the woman starts needling Alec about his upcoming trial for involuntary manslaughter after he was charged in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the "Rust" film set.

The agitator repeatedly asks Alec why he killed Hutchins and hasn't done any prison time.

At first, Alec keeps his cool, but you can tell he's getting more annoyed as she demands that he say, "Free Palestine" and "f**k Israel."

Alec finishes his call and goes to the front door, which he opens before telling the agitator to leave the shop, but she ignores him.

Getting even more frustrated, Alec requests that an employee contact the police as the agitator calls him a "f***king ​criminal."

The woman continues her verbal assault on Alec, demanding that he say, "Free Palestine just one time."

Finally, Alec loses it and slaps her phone out of her hand, cutting off the video.

We don't know what happened after that ... but we've reached out to the NYPD to see if they took any action. So far no word back.

As for his trial in July ... Alec was the second defendant to be indicted in the 2021 killing of Hutchins on the New Mexico movie set. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has already been convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months behind bars.

