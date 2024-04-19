Alec Baldwin May Call Hannah Gutierrez-Reed as Witness During Trial

Alec Baldwin filed a witness list for his upcoming involuntary manslaughter trial, and it includes some "Rust" crew members -- like the recently imprisoned Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

The actor's attorneys submitted their list to the court Friday, and it's chock-full of potential names they say they might call come judgment day ... everything from actual eyewitnesses to sheriff's deputies, and even experts in relevant fields.

Play video content 03/06/24 Court TV

The big name is obviously Gutierrez-Reed ... the "Rust" armorer who was just recently found guilty in her own involuntary manslaughter trial for the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.

HGR asked the judge for mercy before her sentencing -- and, more specifically, probation -- but, the court ultimately handed down an 18-month prison term to Hannah ... the maximum penalty.

It's interesting that Alec would be willing to call upon her ... 'cause you'd figure she'd be more than eager to place the blame on him as opposed to herself.

Among other possible witnesses for AB ... Dave Halls -- the film's first AD who got probation after pleading no contest to negligent use of a deadly weapon -- as well as the unit production manager and another "Rust" crew member, all of whom Alec is eyeing to call to the stand.

Play video content NBC News

Baldwin's also included many of the investigators' names -- like Sheriff Adan Mendoza -- and at least one doctor to the list ... although it's not clear exactly who he might call.

The prosecution, on the other hand, submitted a list with twice as many names as Baldwin's ... including police officers, "Rust" crew members -- and even director Joel Souza, who was shot in the same incident that killed Halyna.

One more thing to note ... we told you Alec's legal team was considering calling celeb witnesses like Frances Fisher and Mickey Rourke to his defense, but those names didn’t show up on this list ... so on its face, it would appear they abandoned those plans.

Play video content TMZ.com