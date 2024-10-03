Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Movie Will Make World Premiere 3 Years After Tragic Accident

After a tremendous amount of controversy, Alec Baldwin's film "Rust" is finally getting its moment in the spotlight -- it's set to premiere next month at Poland’s EnergaCAMERIMAGE International Cinematography Film Festival.

Three years after the tragic accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins -- a bullet fired from a loaded prop gun killed her on set -- "Rust" will hit the big screen in the city of Toruń. The event will also feature a special panel to honor her life.

Director Joel Souza, who was hurt in the 2021 set accident, will helm the panel. Joining him will be cinematographer Bianca Cline, who stepped in to finish the film, and Stephen Lighthill, one of Halyna's film school mentors.

Baldwin reportedly won't be attending the "Rust" premiere, according to THR. As for the rest of the cast -- Travis Fimmel, Frances Fisher, Josh Hopkins, and Patrick Scott McDermott -- it’s still up in the air whether they’ll show up.

Production on "Rust" stopped after Halyna's death, but it eventually picked back up and finished, with Baldwin and the producers pushing through -- even with a manslaughter charge hanging over the actor's head.

