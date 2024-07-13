Alec Baldwin Celebrates 'Rust' Dismissal at Victory Party

Play video content TMZ.com

Alec Baldwin celebrated his courtroom victory Friday with a small gathering of his biggest supporters – including wife Hilaria -- at a hotel bar in New Mexico before winding down with some Mexican food.

TMZ obtained video and photos of the actor partying with his attorneys -- Alex Spiro and Luke Nikas – as well as Hilaria and his film team creating a documentary about the "Rust" tragedy.

We're told right after Alec's involuntary manslaughter case was dismissed Friday afternoon, Baldwin and his crew left the courthouse and went straight to the El Dorado Hotel, where they hung out at the bar.

Our sources say during the little get together the filmmakers were huddled in a corner with a camera, but it wasn't clear if they were shooting a scene for the doc. As you know, Alec is also working on a separate TLC reality show, "The Baldwins."

Check out our footage of the soiree ... Alec seemed pretty psyched that his criminal case was over as he stood chatting with Nikas and a blond-haired woman, presumably about the Perry Mason moment in court earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Spiro was sitting across from two other women having an animated discussion, most likely about how they all won the case.

In background, you can see Hilaria talking with someone as she fidgeted with her cell phone and eventually raised her arms and cracked a smile.

Our sources say the group hung out for a few hours, then Alec went upstairs and came back down with his happy family to go grab a bite at Casa Chimayo Restaurant nearby.

Play video content Court TV

Of course, Alec himself has a lot to be happy about after he dodged a legal bullet Friday when the judge abruptly dismissed his case at trial due to prosecutorial misconduct.

The judge sided with Alec's defense lawyers granting their motion to dismiss after they proved that law enforcement concealed evidence of live ammo found on the "Rust" movie set.

Moments after the case was dismissed, Alec broke down in tears and then hugged an emotional Hilaria in the courtroom.