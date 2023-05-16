Alec Baldwin Celebrates Last Day On 'Rust' Set, Shaves His Beard

Alec Baldwin is officially wrapped on "Rust" ... following the production screeching to a halt with the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins -- and the actor's sending off the project with a clean shave.

Baldwin showed off his back-to-normal look late Monday night, writing, "God, it felt good to shave off that beard…" You'll recall, the actor was rocking a ton of scruff for the low-budget Western.

He also gave a shout-out to his costar Patrick Scott McDermott, who's previously been featured on an episode of "Chicago Med" and a 'Please Don't Destroy' sketch on 'SNL' ... and it sounds like Alec's singing his praises.

Play video content 10/21/21 TMZ.com

As you know, production of the film stopped completely after the fatal shooting of Hutchins back in October 2021. It was unclear for a while if they'd even finish the movie, but production was up and filming again last month.

The crew high-tailed it out of New Mexico, where Hutchins' death took place, and relocated to Montana to finish up -- finding what appears to be an identical Western town.

Play video content 4/28/23 SplashNews / Backgrid

We've seen production going down out there in its final weeks, including Alec's character being marched to the gallows for what seems to be the gunslinger's death.

We also saw him handing firearms out in Montana, which was eerie, considering the tragedy of Halyna's death.

Play video content ABC News

Of course, Alec had always denied pulling the trigger on the prop gun, which discharged and killed Hutchins -- and prosecutors dropped the involuntary manslaughter charges against the actor before filming picked up again.