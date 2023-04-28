Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Character Hanged On Set, New Video Shows

Play video content SplashNews / Backgrid

Alec Baldwin's character in "Rust" appears to meet an extremely morbid fate, caught on the wrong end of a hanging in a series of pics from the newly-resumed set.

Baldwin and co. were in Montana shooting the independent western flick Thursday -- specifically a scene where Baldwin's brought to a noose, and it's put around his head. Baldwin's character also has what appears to be a bullet wound to his stomach.

Some of the movie's plot has been out there for a while -- like how Baldwin's playing an aging outlaw that rescues his grandson from death. Not much else has been released, but obviously these new images could be a major spoiler.

As you know, the hanging comes just weeks after all charges were dropped against Baldwin in the shooting death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins ... which has now seemingly put the blame squarely on armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.