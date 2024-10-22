TikTok Tradwife Gretchen Adler Responds to 'Saturday Night Live' Parody

TikTok tradwife Gretchen Adler is laughing off the "Saturday Night Live" impression of her ... admitting she was impressed with how accurate they were with their take.

We caught up with Gretchen after 'SNL' poked fun at the "tradwife" lifestyle -- a decision to practice traditional gender roles in marriage -- with a skit roasting different TikTok personalities ... including "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper and surprise serenader Harry Daniels.

Play video content TMZ.com

However, Gretchen made it clear she has no hard feelings about the bit ... noting she was first alerted to Heidi Gardner's "hilarious" impression of her thanks to tags on social media.

ICYMI ... Heidi's impression of Gretchen saw the 'SNL' star sporting a fake baby bump and a sun dress while discussing how she "slaughtered our cow and picked the corn myself" in order to make her hubby the beef tacos he asked for.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

As Gretchen put it ... Heidi was spot-on with her take on her tradwife videos, confessing the dialogue was almost word for word identical to one of her past uploads.

She noted ... "I thought it was pretty crazy that 'SNL' was, I guess, reenacting what I do. It sounds funny, especially when you see the comedian do it, but I literally have videos where I talk about us slaughtering the chickens on the farm and then cooking it."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Per Gretchen, she didn't realize the tradwife trend was on 'SNL's radar, but is glad it received the parody treatment ... allowing for more people to learn about her way of life.

She continued ... "I think it's great they're bringing to light such an important role, which is the tradwife. Just making it more mainstream. There's a whole movement of women that are interested in being tradwives ... with social media we're able to see how many people are doing this."