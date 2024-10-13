Liam Gallagher Blasts 'SNL' Actors For Mocking Feud with Brother Noel

Liam Gallagher ain't laughing at "Saturday Night Live" ... savagely roasting the show online after a wisecrack in the most recent episode hosted by Ariana Grande.

Here's the deal ... last night, Sarah Sherman and James Austin Johnson played Liam and Noel during the show's "Weekend Update" segment respectively ... fighting children over everything from "Sex and the City" boyfriends to cartoon characters.

The comedians are making fun of the legendary feud between Noel and Liam in the trademark silly 'SNL' style ... but, it seems Liam didn't appreciate it much.

The UK native wrote in an X post, "Are they meant to be comedians" ... so, clearly he wasn't laughing through the sketch.

If you don't know, Liam and Noel have been pretty perpertually at odds ... having performed together from 1991 to 2009 -- when right before a show in Paris, Noel bailed on the group.

From then on, the two fought back and forth publicly ... firing off lawsuits at one another and lobbing insults back and forth over the years -- including when Liam calling Noel a "sad f***" for skipping One Love Manchester in 2017.

However, the pair recently announced they'd reunite for a tour in 2025 ... a shocking announcement since Liam once said he's rather eat his own feces than reunite with Noel.