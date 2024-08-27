Liam and Noel Gallagher Announce Oasis Comeback After 15 Years

Hell must've frozen over ... 'cause after Liam Gallagher famously said he’d rather eat his own s*** than reunite with Noel, they've buried the hatchet to give fans a comeback reunion tour!

The Gallagher bros dropped the shocker on their socials ... writing they were hitting the road again in 2025, along with the message, "This is it, this is happening."

L & N are bringing the Oasis magic back with 4 epic shows at London’s Wembley Arena. They’re also headed up north to their old stomping grounds in Manchester and will rock out in Scotland, Wales and Ireland next summer.

Oasis also gave a nod to overcoming their earlier tensions ... writing online "The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."

Oasis officially called it quits back in 2009 when Noel decided he’d had enough of his frontman brother Liam's antics, following years of strife between the two.

The pair got into a fight year backstage at a festival in Paris that year. Screens at either side of the stage at that show projected the message "As a result of an altercation within the band, the Oasis gig has been cancelled" -- which concert-goers first took as a joke.

Noel famously hit Liam over the head with a cricket bat in 1995 at a studio in Wales after Liam brought in a group of rowdy friends..

In 1996, Liam pulled out of an "MTV Unplugged" set at the last minute, saying he had laryngitis -- Noel went on solo, and Liam heckled him from the audience.

Liam never held back, calling Noel a "complete f***ing s***bag" and a few choice names in the press over the years.

They kept the feud alive for years with legal battles, physical brawls and endless online spats ... with Liam telling Rolling Stones in 2019, "Oasis is done. If you missed them, that's f***ing tough luck!"