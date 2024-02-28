Liam Gallagher Slams Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees As Non-Rockers

Liam Gallagher says a lot of the people who've been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year don't deserve to be there -- taking aim at hip-hop/ R&B acts specifically.

The singer is nominated along with Oasis this year -- but he slammed the inclusion of artists who have barely dipped their toes into rock territory -- recently telling The Sunday Times, "As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say, do me a favor and f*** off."

LG likened MC's inclusion in the category to tossing him into the rap hall of fame. In his mind, it just doesn't make sense to have non-traditional rock acts in the Hall.

He didn't stop there either ... Liam claims he's done more for rock 'n' roll than "half of them clowns on that board."

In addition to Oasis and Mariah Carey, the other nominees this year include A Tribe Called Quest, Sade, Mary J. Blige, Cher, Sinead O'Connor, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane's Addiction, Kool & the Gang and Lenny Kravitz. So, it's definitely not your typical rock 'n' roll lineup, that's for sure!

BTW, this is the second time Liam's vented about the topic ... he wrote on X earlier this month: "F*** the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x" -- also telling a fan in the comments not to waste their time voting.

The HOF definitely has mixed it up in recent years when it comes to the types of inductees they usher in. In 2022, Dolly Parton was inducted, and they even got Eminem in there as well ... so yes, they clearly do consider outside genres to be rock and roll.