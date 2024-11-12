TMZ TV Hot Take: Chloe Fineman Says Elon Musk Made Her Cry On 'SNL'
"Saturday Night Live" star Chloe Fineman says Elon Musk was the worst guest host she ever came across ... because he made her cry.
Chloe outed herself as the cast member Elon brought to tears on 'SNL' during his 2021 appearance in a since deleted social media post ... and we tackled the topic on "TMZ Live."
Elon's since come out and defended his actions ... and this story is generating a lot of hot takes in our office.
