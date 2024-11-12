Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

TMZ TV Hot Take: Chloe Fineman Says Elon Musk Made Her Cry On 'SNL'

TMZ TV HOT TAKE CHLOE SAY ELON MADE HER CRY ON 'SNL'

TMZ TV Hot Take

"Saturday Night Live" star Chloe Fineman says Elon Musk was the worst guest host she ever came across ... because he made her cry.

Chloe outed herself as the cast member Elon brought to tears on 'SNL' during his 2021 appearance in a since deleted social media post ... and we tackled the topic on "TMZ Live."

111224_tmz_live_fineman_snl_kal
SATURDAY NIGHT TEARS
TMZ.com

Elon's since come out and defended his actions ... and this story is generating a lot of hot takes in our office.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

related articles