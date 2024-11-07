TMZ TV Hot Take: Halle Bailey Overreacts To DDG Live Stream With Son

Halle Bailey flew off the handle when her ex DDG hopped on a popular live stream with their baby boy, but now she's backtracking ... and our "TMZ on TV" crew thinks that's the right move.

Check out the clip ... we discussed Halle's beef with her baby daddy in our morning meeting ... and the topic is eliciting a lot of hot takes from our staff.

Play video content TMZ.com

Halle's since come around and realized she was overreacting ... props to her for swallowing her pride.