TMZ TV Hot Take: Jerry Seinfeld Rips Private School For Day Off After Election

Jerry Seinfeld deserves a round of applause for his disgust with a New York private school offering students a day off on account of the election results ... that's our TMZ Hot Take from this crazy story.

Check out the clip from "TMZ Live" ... Harvey and Charles totally agree with Jerry that it's ridiculous for a school to coddle students by allowing them to stay home if they're down in the dumps over who won an election they are too young to vote in.

What's more, we even make the case that this is the school projecting unwarranted fears onto the kids ... who really only care about getting the day off, and not the actual election results.

Jerry's kids used to go to the school in question ... which is why he's speaking out ... and we think he's in the right.