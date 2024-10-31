TMZ TV Hot Take: Barack Obama Says Malia Is Not a Nepo Baby

Malia Obama thinks dropping her famous last name from the credits of her movies will make people forget who her parents are ... but we've got some debate about this in today's TMZ TV Hot Take.

Barack Obama's daughter is directing movies now and going by Malia Ann ... but Harvey and Charles aren't convinced that's going to be enough to throw folks off her scent.

We discussed it all on "TMZ Live" ... including a look at how nepotism seems to be changing in Hollywood these days ... at least with the younger generations.