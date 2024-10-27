TMZ TV Hot Take: Paris Hilton Sliving for New Pop Star Era

Paris Hilton is on cloud nine after sliving during her concert at the Hollywood Palladium ... proving a socialite with the right resources can live out their pop star dream.

The "Simple Life" star performed a 17-song set in front of a star-studded crowd ... where Kim Kardashian, Kelly Osbourne, and Harry Jowsey were all in attendance. Paris made the night a memorable one for fans, as not only did she host a meet and greet after the show ... but she also had Meghan Trainor join her on stage for a performance of "Chasin'."

While Paris was quick to call the show the "most iconic" of her life ... not everyone was entirely sold on this new era of hers.

Watch the video ... the "TMZ TV" crew breaks down Paris' big gig and weighs in on her new music, hinting one song may've shown the heiress' age a bit.