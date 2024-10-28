TMZ TV Hot Takes: Kelly Rowland Upstages Beyoncé at Kamala Harris Rally

Kamala Harris brought out the big guns for a big rally in Texas ... but it was Kelly Rowland, and not Beyoncé, who stole the show ... at least that's the takeaway from our "TMZ on TV" crew.

Kelly introduced Beyoncé, who introduced Kamala in Houston ... but check out the clip ... Queen Bey's former bandmate had the most rousing speech of the bunch.

Play video content TMZ.com

It's the home stretch for Harris and Tim Walz as they try to beat out Donald Trump and J.D. Vance for the White House ... and Kamala's got some serious celeb support.