TMZ TV Hot Take: Mel Gibson Goes After Kamala Harris' IQ

Mel Gibson has made it clear he's not voting for Kamala Harris come November 5 ... the actor took shots at the Vice President's IQ, comparing it to "a fence post."

The Oscar winner doled out his unfiltered opinion about the Presidential hopeful while at LAX this week ... calling out Harris' "miserable track record," going as far as to accuse the VP of having "no policies to speak of."

Play video content TMZ.com

Though, Gibson himself noted his political stance shouldn't surprise anyone ... he notably did not endorse Donald Trump in either 2016 or 2020. However, he joins Amber Rose, Kid Rock, Hulk Hogan, Zachary Levi, and others who've voiced their support for 45 ahead of Election Day.

Though, watch the "TMZ Live" highlight ... because Harvey put it best when he described Gibson's criticism as "vitriolic."