TMZ TV Hot Take: Zach Bryan Splits From Brianna LaPaglia

Zach Bryan's ex-girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia is down in the dumps after being dumped by the musician in a very public way ... but our "TMZ on TV" crew isn't sharing her pain.

Brianna posted a tearful reaction video to Zach's sudden breakup post ... but check out the clip, it's kind of hard to take her seriously with a stage name like Chickenfry.

Play video content TMZ.com

Zach's statement announcing the split reads like she was way more into him than he was into her ... at least that's our takeaway here.

Keep your chin up, Chickenfry ... breakups are never easy, but as our crew explains ... at least Zach told the truth ... which isn't easy for most guys!!!