TMZ TV Hot Takes: Diddy, Bella Hadid, Jay Cutler

The feds want to keep Diddy behind bars, Bella Hadid is showing some sexy shots from a fashion show and Jay Cutler got a DUI ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Charles and Babcock explain Diddy's bond appeal in his criminal case.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Meanwhile, on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Bella's sexy lingerie posts from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo break down all angles of Jay's arrest for DUI and gun possession.