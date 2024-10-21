TMZ TV Hot Take: Donald Trump Claims Arnold Palmer Had Big Penis

Donald Trump is remembering Arnold Palmer for something other than golf or a refreshing beverage ... his huge penis.

The presidential candidate couldn't stop talking about Arnold's manhood over the weekend during a campaign rally in Palmer's hometown of Latrobe, PA ... claiming the golf legend was hung like a horse.

So naturally, we talked about it today on "TMZ on TV" ... and Trump's story about Arnold in the shower came as news to all of us.