TMZ TV Hot Take: Tom Brady Appears To Respond To Gisele Bündchen Pregnancy

Tom Brady seems to be responding to news that his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen is having a baby with her jiu-jitsu trainer ... with a cryptic Instagram post that's causing a raging debate at TMZ.

Gisele's pregnancy was revealed Monday and Tom has since posted on his IG story ... using heart emojis and a famous Fleetwood Mac song to seemingly share his feelings on the development.

Play video content TMZ.com

But check out the clip from "TMZ Live" ... Harvey and Charles aren't sold on this being Tom's response ... even though some folks in the office are convinced this is Tom being in his feelings.

The lyrics Tom went with are interesting ..."Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love? Can the child within my heart rise above? Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?"