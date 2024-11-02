TMZ TV Hot Take: Jennifer Lopez Rips Trump Over MSG Rally

Jennifer Lopez is ripping Donald Trump for what she says was a divisive rally in New York ... but will her emotional rebuke make a difference in the election?

We dove into J Lo's passionate speech from a Kamala Harris event during a segment on "TMZ Live" ... and examined what it means, or doesn't, in terms of votes.

Some in the office think it's unfair for J Lo to go after Trump for a racist joke a comedian made at his Madison Square Garden rally ... because DT wasn't the one who said it.