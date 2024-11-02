TMZ TV Hot Take: Jennifer Lopez Rips Trump Over MSG Rally
Jennifer Lopez is ripping Donald Trump for what she says was a divisive rally in New York ... but will her emotional rebuke make a difference in the election?
We dove into J Lo's passionate speech from a Kamala Harris event during a segment on "TMZ Live" ... and examined what it means, or doesn't, in terms of votes.
Some in the office think it's unfair for J Lo to go after Trump for a racist joke a comedian made at his Madison Square Garden rally ... because DT wasn't the one who said it.
One thing we can all agree on ... the Trump campaign screwed up by inviting Tony Hinchcliffe to have a speaking role so close to Election Day.