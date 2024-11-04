TMZ TV Hot Take: Jason Kelce Uses Homophobic Slur In Rage

Jason Kelce is on video using a homophobic slur in a fight where he's defending his brother Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift ... and the question is was this justified?

We tackle the burning issue in today's edition of TMZ TV Hot Takes ... and this one has the office firing off their opinions.

Play video content TMZ.com

Harvey and Charles tackled the big story from the weekend on "TMZ Live" ... breaking down the video showing the heated interaction from the Penn State campus before a big football game.

Check out the clip ... and decide for yourself if Jason was right or wrong here.