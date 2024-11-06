TMZ TV Hot Take: John Hinckley Jr. Asked to Assassinate Donald Trump

The guy who tried and failed to assassinate President Ronald Reagan back in the day is now being asked to get the job done ... with President-elect Donald Trump.

John Hinckley Jr. is being flooded with social media requests to kill Trump in the wake of DT's big win on Election Day ... and we discussed it all on "TMZ Live."

Check out the clip ... Harvey and Charles explain how the Secret Service is getting involved here.

Pretty troubling stuff all around ... and we're guessing some folks are about to get a visit from the feds soon.