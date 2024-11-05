TMZ TV Hot Take: Elon Musk Rips Jennifer Lopez Over Diddy
Elon Musk is attacking one of Kamala Harris' most famous supporters over an association with Diddy ... ripping Jennifer Lopez for not warning folks about him, like she's doing with Donald Trump.
But Elon's beef with J Lo seems like a cheap shot ... at least to some folks in our office ... and we tackle the topic on tonight's edition of TMZ TV Hot Takes.
Check out the clip from "TMZ Live" ... Harvey and Charles have this story covered from all angles ... from Elon and J Lo's politics, to Jen's saga with Diddy.
There's a lot to unpack here ... and some strong opinions.
