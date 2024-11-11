TMZ TV Hot Take: Mattel Accidentally Puts Porn Link On 'Wicked' Doll Packaging

Barbie would never, but Mattel definitely did -- accidentally slapping a NSFW website link on the back of its Elphaba and Glinda dolls.

TMZ broke down Mattel’s major blunder -- and let’s just say, looks like this one's gonna have some serious legal fallout 'cause no one’s happy about the link leading to a porn site instead of Ariana Grande’s latest flick.

Check out the clip ... our team dives into everything from Mattel's apology to whether store employees should just grab a Sharpie and cover up the link, or if Mattel should send their own people to handle the fix.

One thing’s for sure ... we’re really hoping none of these kids try to lie about their ages at the porn site’s age paywall -- because that would be a whole other mess!