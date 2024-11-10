TMZ TV Hot Take: Rihanna Teases Retirement From Music With Coy Update

Rihanna may no longer be work, work, work, working on new music ... issuing a coy update about her status in the industry -- and sending fans into a tizzy.

We discussed the shocking statement from RiRi on "TMZ on TV," where the crew speculated whether or not the pop star really announced her retirement from music with a subtle statement.

Some were more convinced than others, with a couple members of the team taking Rihanna at her word ... and acknowledging she doesn't have to perform anymore given her new beauty and fashion empire.

Others, namely Mel, were shocked by Rihanna's comment ... as she's been teasing a potential new album for some time now.

Sounds like she's put the passion project on hold to focus on other things ... crediting God for her "other plans."