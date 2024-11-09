TMZ TV Hot Take: Zach Bryan's Ex Slams Him as Emotionally Abusive

Zach Bryan's ex Brianna LaPaglia (AKA Brianna Chickenfry) is accusing her former country star beau of emotional abuse ... claiming he even offered her a $12 million NDA after their split.

We broke down the drama on "TMZ Live" ... with Harvey and Courtney theorizing what could've happened for the "Barstool Sports" personality to allegedly be offered this large a sum.

Check out the clip ... our team discussed everything Brianna shared on her "BFFs" podcast, including accusations Zach got jealous after the podcaster showed love to rival country singer, Morgan Wallen.

We doubt a reconciliation is in Briana and Zach's future after all of this!!!