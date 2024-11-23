Dana Carvey Admits His Impersonation of Elon Musk Isn't Very Good

Play video content Fly On The Wall With Dana Carvey and David Spade

Dana Carvey's "Saturday Night Live" impression of Elon Musk upset the tech mogul ... and, even the comedian has to admit he doesn't really sounds like the guy.

Here's the deal ... Dana and David Spade were chatting about an old 'SNL' memory on a recent episode of their "Superfly" podcast -- with Dana telling a story about how a hair dryer basically turned into a blowtorch and burned his locks.

Spade cracks a joke about Elon thinking a blow dryer turned flamethrower is a good idea ... and, DC does his impression -- immediately followed by saying he "can't do Elon Musk very well, but I can do something that sounds not like anything."

Basically ... fans looking for an authentic accent shoud look elsewhere -- but, no one will ever confuse what Dana's doing with another famous figure.

DC explains it's a hard accent to capture ... partly 'cause it's a mix of so many different places -- from South Africa to Canada to Pennsylvania and more.

As we told you ... Dana took the stage as Elon for the first time after Donald Trump won the presidential election during a cold open all about how the 'SNL' cast had always been on DJT's side.

In the immediate aftermath, Elon posted on X ... writing the whole cast was so mad Trump won. He also added, "Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey."