Chloe Fineman Reveals Elon Musk Made Her Cry During SNL Appearance

The Saturday Night Live guest who made Chloe Fineman cry on set years ago has finally been unmasked — and it's none other than Elon Musk.

You may recall in August ... SNL writer Bowen Yang appeared on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live," telling host Andy Cohen there was an SNL guest who brought one of the show's cast members to tears. But Bowen kept both names under wraps.

All that changed Monday when Chloe came forward on a now-deleted Tik Tok video to reveal Musk caused her to sob during his 2021 appearance on SNL.

She decided to post the video after seeing Musk's negative reaction to Dana Carvey's recent impression of him on SNL after the 2024 presidential election. As you know, Musk backed Donald Trump in his victory against Kamala Harris.

In the Tik Tok video, Chloe said Musk made her "burst into tears" after she stayed up all night penning a comedy sketch for the Tesla CEO.

She said she was so excited to show Musk the script, but, when he read through the pages, he didn't laugh once and rejected the skit.