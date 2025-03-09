‘VPR’ Alum James Kennedy ‘Regrets’ Posting Photo With Tate Brothers

James Kennedy is apologizing after receiving social media backlash over a photo he posted with controversial internet personalities Andrew and Tristan Tate.

The “Vanderpump Rules” alum took to Instagram on Saturday in which he said he “regrets” posting a since deleted photo with the controversial brothers on Friday night at LIV nightclub in Miami. He explained … “I was unfamiliar with their content and the allegations against them.”

JK went on to say that he “only knew them as podcasters that had posted a viral clip about Vanderpump. I have since educated myself and condemn their beliefs. I am sorry to all that I offended.”

The Tate brothers been in the news over the years for facing various accusations of sexual assault and human trafficking in both the United Kingdom and Romania.