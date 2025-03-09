‘VPR’ Alum James Kennedy ‘Regrets’ Posting Photo With Tate Brothers
James Kennedy I wish I didn’t post that photo with the tate bros!!!
James Kennedy is apologizing after receiving social media backlash over a photo he posted with controversial internet personalities Andrew and Tristan Tate.
The “Vanderpump Rules” alum took to Instagram on Saturday in which he said he “regrets” posting a since deleted photo with the controversial brothers on Friday night at LIV nightclub in Miami. He explained … “I was unfamiliar with their content and the allegations against them.”
JK went on to say that he “only knew them as podcasters that had posted a viral clip about Vanderpump. I have since educated myself and condemn their beliefs. I am sorry to all that I offended.”
The Tate brothers been in the news over the years for facing various accusations of sexual assault and human trafficking in both the United Kingdom and Romania.
Andrew and Tristan have denied all the allegations against them.