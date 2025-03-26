Kanye West Sued for Copyright Infringement Because of His Support for Nazis

Kanye West’s antisemitic diatribes have landed him in hot water AGAIN … the rapper has been sued by a German singer for alleged copyright infringement ... and it's all because he's a Nazi supporter.

Musician Alice Merton filed the lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. federal court, claiming Kanye used an "unauthorized sample" of her song "Blindside" on his tune "Gun to My Head," which also features Ty Dolla $ign and Kid Cudi.

In the suit, Merton says she wrote and recorded "Blindside" in 2022, and first learned Kanye sampled it when she heard his song "Gun to My Head" on his "Vultures" album in December 2023.

Two months later, in February 2024, Merton says, Kanye requested to use her tune through BMG Rights Management, but she rejected it. Merton says BMG then emailed her to ask why she denied Ye’s request, and she responded that "the artist’s values are contrary to our values."

Merton also said she was particularly concerned about Ye’s "anti-sematic [sic], racist remarks which were made publicly and continue to be made publicly."

As you know, Ye has been super vocal – especially as of late – about Hitler and the Nazis, shouting out his full support, alienating most of his friends in Hollywood.

Merton notes she’s a German resident with close ties to the Holocaust through “Jewish family members who survived its horrors.” What’s worse, Merton says, she's received an avalanche of threats from Ye’s fans for not allowing the rapper to sample her song.