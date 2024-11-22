Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

A$AP Ferg New Album Has Fans Opening Up About Sexual Trauma

A$AP Ferg New Album Is Therapy For Fans Sharing My Truth On 'Darold'

TOUCHING SOULS
A$AP Ferg got very personal on his new album "Darold" and come to find out, several of his fans can relate!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Ferg at LAX on Wednesday and he says fans have been flooding his DMs ... pouring their eyes out over his song "Pool."

The Harlem-bred rapper details being sexually assaulted as a child on the track, named after the local swimming pool where the incident happened.

Ferg raps on the track, "At ten I was drowned and touched when I was in the pool / All the breath left my body where I couldn't move / Violated, hand on my private by a bigger dude / Seconds felt like forever, really wasn't cool."

