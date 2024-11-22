A$AP Ferg New Album Has Fans Opening Up About Sexual Trauma

Play video content TMZ.com

A$AP Ferg got very personal on his new album "Darold" and come to find out, several of his fans can relate!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Ferg at LAX on Wednesday and he says fans have been flooding his DMs ... pouring their eyes out over his song "Pool."

The Harlem-bred rapper details being sexually assaulted as a child on the track, named after the local swimming pool where the incident happened.

Ferg raps on the track, "At ten I was drowned and touched when I was in the pool / All the breath left my body where I couldn't move / Violated, hand on my private by a bigger dude / Seconds felt like forever, really wasn't cool."

When he's not recording, Ferg has been spotted with Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown ... they're brothers from a 'nother mother and JB's mood-changing necklace has been blowing his mind.

Jaylen Brown explained why he started wearing a Hapbee and said:



“Before the playoffs started, I gave it to everybody in the organization — it was that pivotal for me… a lot of the guys started using it, coaches. I feel like it helped contribute to our results as well.” pic.twitter.com/Uk80M4QH6E — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) July 24, 2024 @NoaDalzell