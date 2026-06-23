South Carolina Personal Trainer Elena Moore Shared Cryptic Posts About Pain Before Death

South Carolina personal trainer Elena Katherine Moore shared several cryptic messages touching on heartache and pain just weeks before her shocking death ... and those closest to her are raising red flags about the case.

Elena shared the quotes on her second Instagram account ... an emotional post from May claims someone let her "destroy" herself to keep "us" alive ... resulting in her feeling an "exhausting hatred." The post goes on, "I never wanted to look at someone I once loved with disgust and resentment."

A lengthy quote she reshared in March says "the war is over" and goes on to talk about being "genuinely happy" someone is out of her life and the free feeling of losing the anxiety that once boiled inside her. The post continues, "Everything feels lighter, like a weight I carried for so long is finally gone."

A post shared a further back in December 2025 talks about a "dehumanizing" heartbreak.

Meanwhile, one of Elena's pals from her hometown of Lexington, Mendy Miller, tells TMZ ... she was well aware Elena had been on a fitness and health journey that included ridding herself of "toxic" people in her life, including friends.

Mendy said Elena's disappearance was "absolutely shocking" because she would never up and leave, as she was always posting on social media.

With the Lexington County Coroner has announced there was no sign of trauma or external injuries to her body, Mendy is questioning the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death.

Play video content 5/31/26 Video: Elena Katherine Moore Seen Acting Normal Before Disappearance

Mendy tells us while the coroner's statement shows she wasn't physically hurt, she feels someone is behind her death, adding ... "For her to just to be found dead in the woods makes no sense ... anyone who knows her would see this. Someone had to have done something to her."

Another one of Elena's friends previously told us Elena was acting "paranoid" in the weeks before her disappearance ... and says Elena expressed being scared for her life.

As we reported, Elena was flagged as missing by her husband, Brannon Slice, on June 12 ... and Lexington police discovered her body in a wooded area five days later.