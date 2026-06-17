Body Found in Same Clothes ... Authorities Say

Play video content Video: Body Found in Same Clothes as Missing South Carolina Personal Trainer WACH FOX 57

Police shared a grim update in the search for missing South Carolina personal trainer, Elena Katherine Moore.

The Lexington Police Department held a press conference Wednesday, where they said they found a body wearing clothes matching the ones Elena was wearing.

LPD is still waiting on the coroner to confirm it's her. They say they're conducting a death investigation.

Authorities say they received a tip that someone saw Elena on June 11 between 4 and 6 PM. The tipster told cops they spotted her in the Old Cherokee Road area.

Law enforcement arrived on the scene at 1:30 PM Wednesday and found the body a little before 3 PM.

Elena was reported missing Thursday. She was last seen leaving Planet Fitness just after 9 PM and was reportedly spotted wandering into nearby woods.

Authorities said she was wearing an olive-green zip-up hoodie with black athletic pants when she disappeared.

As we previously reported, a close friend told TMZ that Elena was acting "paranoid" and said she was "scared for her life" during brunch a few weeks ago.