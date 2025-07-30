WNBA Game Delayed Over Flying Sex Toy

A WNBA game on Tuesday night was delayed several minutes ... because of a flying sex toy.

Seriously.

The wild scene -- click here if you wanna see it -- unfolded late in the fourth quarter of the Valkyries vs. Dream matchup at the Gateway Center in College Park, Ga. ... when a fan decided to hurl a neon green dildo onto the court as the two teams were tied at 75 with one minute to play.

Video from the game's broadcast shows the pleasure product came crashing onto the floor from high up in the stands as Golden State was trying to make a basket.

Initially, refs allowed play to go on while the item lay on the hardwood ... but once a timeout was called, they halted the action to clean it up.

The WNBA game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream was briefly paused after a d*ldo was thrown onto the court

A police officer appeared to be the one tasked with mop-up duty -- and after several moments of chatting about it with people sitting courtside, she eventually hauled it away from the area in a towel.

It's shockingly not the first time a thrill stick's made its way onto a professional playing surface -- it was once a staple of Bills vs. Patriots games.