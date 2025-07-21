WNBA Player Courtney Williams Forces Diplo To Play Hip Hop

Play video content X/@diplo

WNBA star Courtney Williams thought Diplo was boring the crowd with his EDM setlist during an after-party -- and demanded he play some hip hop pronto!!!

The wild scene happened at Sports Illustrated's All-Star after-party on Saturday night, where Diplo was the enlisted paid DJ, but Courtney didn't think he was doing his job properly.

Courtney Williams just asked Diplo (without knowing who he was) to stop playing EDM music at the Sports Illustrated party post WNBA all star game

pic.twitter.com/D1MrdlGZaK — yeet (@Awk20000) July 20, 2025 @Awk20000

Courtney confronted Diplo in the middle of his set, bombarding him with song requests, which he didn't seem to grasp in real time, but he eventually changed things up -- much to the approval of Williams.

Diplo didn't take it personal -- he's been a pro DJ for eons and later posted Courtney jamming to the GloRilla "TGIF" track he dropped to make her happy.