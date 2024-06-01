Diplo Posts Naked Photo For Pride Month, Rainbow Coming Out of Butt

Diplo's in the Pride Month spirit ... posting a totally nude pic of himself -- with a rainbow exploding from where the sun don't shine.

The music producer posted a pic on social media Saturday in honor of the first day of Pride ... wishing his followers a happy holiday -- and sharing a pic of himself naked, legs dangling in the air.

On top of the pose, Diplo added a rainbow to the pic ... and, it's pretty clearly blasting right out of the guy's booty.

It's a pretty hilarious pic -- and, perfect for the month-long LGBTQ+ celebrations. Plus, Diplo revealed last year he's not totally straight.

Play video content MARCH 2023 High Low with EmRata

Remember ... during an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's podcast last year, Diplo said he'd received oral sex from a man before -- and, while he wouldn't label his sexuality at the time -- he did say he's "not not gay."

Seems he's aligning himself more with the LGBTQ+ community these days ... or, perhaps just showing love to his fans who identify as gay -- either way, Diplo's firmly standing by the community with the pic.