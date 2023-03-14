Diplo Says He's Received Oral Sex From a Man, Might Be Gay

Play video content High Low with EmRata

Diplo says he's received oral sex from a man, and while he doesn't necessarily consider that gay ... he does admit he might be into dudes just a little bit.

The famed DJ was on Emily Ratajkowski's podcast when he dished the deets ... saying he's 100% sure he's "gotten a blow*** from a guy before" -- although, he can't recall the details.

What he does know for certain is that act, in and of itself, doesn't make him LGBTQ, per se.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Here's the line he personally draws -- it wasn't "gay" because he didn't make eye contact with the guy. 🤔

ER presses him quite a bit in the extended convo, noting he'd told her off-camera he might be a "little gay" -- however, he eventually settled on he's probably "not not gay."

Diplo also said he could see himself dating a couple guys long-term as "life partners" -- but, we also know he's very publicly dated women.