Diplo Doubles Down on Love for Acid, Says He Does It 4 Times a Week

Diplo is doubling down on his love for acid -- saying he ain't into weed or shrooms … but when it comes to LSD, his body is all in.

The DJ hit up the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party in New Orleans Sunday, casually admitting he was on acid -- but just a tiny bit, so no full-blown trip … allegedly.

Diplo revealed he microdoses acid 4 times a week, calling it a better natural alternative to weed, cocaine or alcohol -- plus, he says it’s out of his system in just about two hours.

He made it clear he’s not out here promoting drug use, but if people do want to experiment, he suggests starting small with LSD -- AKA lysergic acid diethylamide -- or another psychedelic to see how their body reacts.