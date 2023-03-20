Diplo Runs L.A. Marathon In Less Than 4 Hours, Beat Oprah's Best Time!

Diplo was among the thousands of runners participating in the L.A. Marathon on Sunday ... and his time was mad decent -- finishing the thing in under 4 hours!!

The famous DJ completed the 26.2-mile race in 3 hours, 55 minutes and 16 seconds ... which was 1,661st-best for men and good enough for 2,013th overall!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The 44-year-old had made his target time known prior to the race ... saying, "tbh all that matters is that I can beat Oprah Winfrey time (she was pretty fast)."

BTW -- Oprah was a bit of a speedster herself in 1994, completing the Marine Corps Marathon with a time of 4:29:20.

Olympian Alexi Pappas -- who ran alongside Diplo during the race -- gave the producer his props in a congratulatory Instagram post ... saying, "We were total gazelles out there."

Diplo is a bit of a freak athlete -- he also ran the Miami Half Marathon with zero training in 2022 ... and proceeded to hit the club right after.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.