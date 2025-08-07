WNBA Coach Cheryl Reeve Livid Over Sex Toy Throwing, 'It's Not Funny'

... 'We're Not The Butt of The Joke'

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve has had enough of the sex toy throwing trend at WNBA games ... telling reporters Thursday it's contributing to the sexualization of women that "has been going on for centuries."

Reeve made her opinion loud and clear following her scheduled media availability, saying anyone who continues to hurl the objects onto courts "should be held accountable."

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve pulled reporters aside after today's availability to make this comment about the recent trend of s*x toys are being thrown on WNBA courts: pic.twitter.com/oA0nHwluaf — Shelby Swanson (she/they) (@shelbymswanson) August 7, 2025 @shelbymswanson

"We're not the butt of the joke," she said, sternly. "They are the problem. And we need to take action."

Two alleged sex toy throwers -- a 23-year-old in Georgia and an 18-year-old in Arizona -- have already been arrested over the acts ... but it's clear, Reeve thinks more should be done.

"It's not funny," the coach said. "It should not be the butt of jokes on any radio show or in print or any comments. The sexualization of women is what's used to hold women down. And this is no different. This is just its latest form."

"And you should write about it in that way."

Reeve is far from the only coach to speak out about the matter. Lynne Roberts -- the L.A. Sparks' sideline manager -- was pissed off on Tuesday after their game against the Fever was interrupted by one of the neon green objects.

Play video content 08/05/2025 Los Angeles Sparks

"It's ridiculous, it's dumb, it's stupid," Roberts said. "It's also dangerous. Player safety is No. 1, respecting the game, all those things. I think it's really stupid."