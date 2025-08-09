Lance Stephenson Demands Fans Stop Throwing Sex Toys On Court At WNBA Games

Play video content TMZSports.com

Lance Stephenson is demanding an end to the sex toy-throwing chaos at WNBA games -- not just out of respect for the players, but also for the young fans in the crowd.

The longtime NBA star made things crystal clear to TMZ Sports this week ... following a fourth incident where a dildo was launched onto the court during a W contest.

The WNBA game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream was briefly paused after a d*ldo was thrown onto the court pic.twitter.com/z3bQyR2zmO — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 30, 2025 @FearedBuck

"I got kids," Stephenson said. "For them to see that on the floor, man, I mean like, I'd be devastated."

"Stop doing that stuff, man. A lot of kids be at the games. We're supporting the girls, we're trying to get the girls' games to keep leveling up, and it's going great right now. So, for them to keep doing stuff like that, it's making us not wanting to bring our kids to the game. So they need to stop that."

Stephenson -- who now plays in the BIG3 after 14 seasons in the Association -- isn't the only one who wants the trend to stop. Adult sex toy companies do, too ... with the owner of Twisted Fantasies telling us, "There's definitely a time and place for that. A public sporting event isn't it."

Comedian Gary Owen, a huge sports fan, also believes it's wrong ... although he says it's a win for the WNBA, publicity-wise.

"Look at what we're talking about," Owen said. "So it worked. All press is good press. Especially in the WNBA."