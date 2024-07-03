Mariah The Scientist Pleads Not Guilty To Battery After ATL Club Brawl

Mariah The Scientist has pled not guilty to battery after being accused of serving up a platter of whoop-ass on a woman who says she doesn't even know the singer.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Mariah -- via her attorney Brian Steel -- filed a waiver of arraignment, pleading not guilty and demanding a jury trial.

We broke the story back in May ... a woman named Cleopatra Dues claims she was inside Atlanta's Cavo Kitchen and Cocktail Lounge on March 29 when Mariah suddenly ripped her wig off her scalp before dragging her across the floor of the bar.

Play video content

Cleopatra is the mother of one of Young Thug's kids, and Mariah is currently dating the incarcerated YSL rapper -- but Cleopatra told cops she never had any prior interactions with Mariah before the alleged incident.

After she went to the cops with her version of events, officers ended up arresting the R&B singer and charging her with simple battery.