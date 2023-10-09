Mariah The Scientist Defends Sexyy Red, Reveals Young Thug's Boredom Cure

Play video content TMZ.com

Mariah The Scientist has nothing but support for Sexyy Red as the dust settles on her sex tape controversy ... which includes defending her from the scope of Akademiks!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the "Spread Thin" singer at Dash Radio, and she advised Sexyy to consider taking legal action, if her XXX leak turns out to be an act of revenge porn.

Akademiks shared his concern for Sexyy in a different way -- advising her to quit dating and banging hood dudes, now that her celebrity stock is on the rise.

I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sht like that 💔😢 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) October 5, 2023 @SexyyRed314_

Mariah's currently in a long-distance relationship with Young Thug amid his RICO trial, and says Ak needs to shut his mouth and stay out of women's business for good ... something we're sure he's heard before.

She tells us Thug is actually in good spirits in his Fulton County jail lockup, and has become an avid Candy Crush player to pass the time.

