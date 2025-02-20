'The Kardashians' Airs Kim & Kanye Reunion at North's 'Lion King' Performance

Play video content Hulu

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West partook in a rare reunion to support North West as she made her "Lion King" singing debut at the Hollywood Bowl back in May 2024 ... and it was all documented on Hulu cameras for Wednesday's episode of "The Kardashians."

The former couple was filmed backstage at the famed venue helping their eldest get ready for her big performance and participating in a prayer circle together -- with one parent on either side of their pride and joy.

Play video content 5/27/24 SplashNews.com

Kim even enthusiastically recalled supporting the "Heartless" hitmaker asking production to change graphics for the show ... saying she knew it would "be a better production" with his input.

As for their co-parenting, she said, "Kanye and I want the best for the kids and so anytime we're here supporting our child, it's always good vibes."

The Skims founder originally felt uneasy about booking the gig for North as she was concerned she's a rapper and not a singer -- and knew she would get fierce nepo baby backlash. But she told cameras she was beyond proud of North and cried happy tears the entire performance.

Meanwhile, Ye told Kim their shining star's show "was so good."

Play video content TMZ.com

North was thrilled about how things went, but admitted she turned to prayer to help her achieve the high note in "I Just Can't Wait To Be King."